An old video, said to be a CCTV footage from Pakistan in 2018, has surfaced online. In the now-viral clip, a man can be seen lighting up a cigarette, resulting in setting himself up as well as the shop on fire. The accident reportedly took place due to a gas leakage inside the shop. A Twitter handle that goes by the name OnlyBangers shared the bone-chilling video with caption, “Smoking Kills”, while also informing that all the individuals present inside the shop at the moment survived the accident. Video: Fire Breathing Stunt Goes Wrong, Man Accidentally Sets Himself Ablaze While Trying to Breath Fire From Mouth During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations in Surat.

Man Lights Cigarette, Gas Leak Sets Him of Fire

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)