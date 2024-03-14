In an interesting development, Gaurav Kheterpal, CEO and founder of Vanshiv Technologies, has shared a story about having to let go of an employee due to her high salary expectations. Taking to X (formerly twitter) Kheterpal said that the candidate who had four years of experience, was currently earning Rs 28 lakh per annum. However, she was anticipating a salary of Rs 45 lakh per annum, representing a Rs 17 lakh increase from her current package. Reacting to the exorbitant salary hike demand from a candidate with just four years of experience, Kheterpal said, "We will have to apply for a loan to hire her — let's skip". He also posted the screenshot of the conversation with the human resources department. The post has gone viral on social media and gained widespread attention, eliciting various reactions. One user argued that experience should not be a criterion for determining one's salary. In response, Kheterpal pointed out that such logic might apply to product companies backed by substantial investor funding, but not to "small, bootstrapped consulting and services companies". Infogain Appoints Dinesh Venugopal as New CEO, Effective From February 8.

Gaurav Kheterpal's Reaction:

That moment when you come across a really good candidate. You ask HR to screen the candidate & they report the numbers -4 Yrs Exp -Current CTC: 28 Lacs -Expected CTC: 45 Lacs Read it again- this is 4 Years Experience. All you can do -pass it off with a bit of humour#startup pic.twitter.com/inxIP0uewU — Gaurav Kheterpal (@gauravkheterpal) March 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)