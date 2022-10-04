A short clip with an aerial view of a snow-capped temple has been shared recently by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim from his official Twitter account. He remains mesmerised by the beauty of “Incredible India” and shared the clip of “World's Highest Located Mahadev Mandir believed to be 5,000 years old in Uttarakhand.” This video of the Shiva temple that plays the song Namo Namo from the film Kedarnath in the background has gone viral and received a lot of attention on the internet, with some expressing opposing views about the authenticity of the caption and others loving the beauty shown in the video. Watch Most Bum Skips in 30 Seconds Title Earned by Bangladesh Man Md Rasel Islam; Guinness World Record Shares Video on Instagram.

Check Out The Tweet Here

Incredible India 🇮🇳! World's Highest Located Mahadev Mandir.., believed to be 5000 years old ! Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/GwWfxoHrra — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) October 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)