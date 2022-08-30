Born in Omaha, Nebraska during the Great Depression on August 30, 1920, Warren Buffet is known for his generosity, immense wealth and his entrepreneurial mindset. He is also known as the greatest investor in the world. From a very early age, he started learning about the concepts of business and investment. One of his first business ventures included going door to door as a boy to sell chewing gum and magazines. With a degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska, buffet worked his way up the ladder to be a billionaire by running his investment business. On his birthday, here are some quotes about success from the man himself. Video of Kind-Hearted Argentines Helping Little Boy Find His Father in the Crowd Wins Hearts; Watch Viral Clip!

Warren Buffet Famous Quotes

Warren Buffett Quote (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Warren Buffett Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Warren Buffett sayings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Warren Buffett quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Warren Buffett thoughts (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Warren Buffett thought (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)