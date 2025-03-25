Recently, a woman came forward with a disturbing allegation against an American Express (Amex) employee named Jonathan Gordon, claiming that he sent unsolicited and offensive messages to her on the dating platform Hinge. The woman named Chhavi Joshi alleges that she was not only subjected to inappropriate messages but also felt unsupported by American Express's Human Resources (HR) department when she reported the incident. She wrote in a LinkedIn post, “Since this person is an employee at a reputed company, I decided to reach out to the HR as their behavior reflects poorly on their professional standing and made me question the company’s code of conduct.” This troubling situation has sparked a wider conversation about workplace conduct, company accountability and the ethical responsibilities of employees in the age of social media. LinkedIn New Feature Update: Microsoft-Owned Professional Networking Platform Launches New AI Feature for Job Seekers and Recruiters.

