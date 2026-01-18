A man shared his bewilderment after a date he met on Hinge insisted on paying the bill, rejected him citing “vibes,” and then followed up with a surprising message, sparking debate online about manners and modern dating norms. According to the user, the girl asked for his share after she paid for the entire bill and rejected him over "vibes". The user shared screenshots of the chat, captioning it, 'Met this girl on Hinge last night. She INSISTED on paying the bill, rejected me because of 'vibes', and then sent THIS. I am speechless. Is the economy so bad or is she just petty?" "Since we are not moving forward can you do me a favour?" the girl allegedly said, adding "Can you UPI me 160". Dhruv Rathee Cheating Rumors: YouTuber Breaks Silence Allegations in New Video Statement Calls Them ‘Baseless IT Cell Propaganda’.

Green Flag? Well.. Not So Fast

Met this girl on Hinge last night. She INSISTED on paying the bill, rejected me because of 'vibes', and then sent THIS. I am speechless. 😭 Is the economy so bad or is she just petty ? pic.twitter.com/Gq5mSAuAcj — Vaibhav Mishra (@memedox20) January 18, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

