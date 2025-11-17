A woman solo traveller from New Zealand has a harrowing experience during her tuk-tuk road trip across Sri Lanka. Taking to Instagram, the woman identified as Mols said that a man asked her for sex and even exposed himself to her while she was riding a tuk-tuk. "It was one of those moments that shakes you a bit, even when you think you’re prepared for anything," she said in her caption. The Kiwi woman titled her video "Men crossing the line...". In the video, Mols is seen detailing the traumatic experience of sexual harassment which she faced during her solo trip. The woman also said that the man initially seemed friendly; however, the interaction took an ugly turn when he asked her a sexually explicit question and suddenly flashed his genitals at her. In her post, the woman also said that the incident does not define Sri Lanka, as the local people she met were some of the kindest and most generous she has ever encountered. "This was one man, one moment — not a reflection of an entire country," she added. It is reported that the man was later detained after the woman lodged a formal police complaint. ‘He Can’t Be Shouting Like That’: Sri Lankan Tourist’s Furious Outburst at Bangkok Hotel Goes Viral As He Accuses Staff of Overcharging, Screams Abuse in Front of Family (Watch Video).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mols | Solo Adventure Travel (@molsgonewild)

