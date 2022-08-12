Happy World Elephant Day 2022! This day is observed on August 12 every year and stresses on the preservation of these giant mammals. On this day, people raise awareness about the protective measures that can be undertaken for the conservation of elephants. This global day was founded by Patricia Sims and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation in 2012 to incorporate guidelines to support and safeguard the habitat of these beautiful creatures. While they are known for their big body size and large ears, elephants often give some aww moments that are a complete treat for the netizens. So, watch some cute and aww-dorable elephant videos that will make you say 'Elephantastic'! Check out the viral elephant clips below! Viral Videos & Pictures: From Rare White Elephant to Dangerous Incidents; Here’s a Compilation of Trending Topics That Kept Netizens Amused.

Cute Elephant Videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elephantsaw (@elephantsaw)

DND!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elephantdailys (@elephantdailys)

No Violence, Babies!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elephantquickly (@elephantquickly)

Cuteness Overloaded

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elephantsaw (@elephantsaw)

AWW Moment!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ആന കാര്യം (@aana_karyam)

