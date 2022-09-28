The world is celebrating Rabies Day today as a day to raise awareness of the disease caused by animal bites. 28 September this year will mark the 16th World Rabies Day. On the occasion, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shared "Myths and Facts" about the disease. BMC has also aimed to control and bring down rabies to zero by 2030. Let's take a look.

Myths and Facts About Rabies:

On the occasion of #WorldRabiesDay, here are some myth & facts about the disease. Let’s raise awareness about the impact & the effective measures to control Rabies and bring it down to #ZeroBy2030 pic.twitter.com/LjclpfdoPW — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)