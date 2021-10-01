One of the memorable events to take place on October 1, 2021, is World Smile Day. The fun day is celebrated every year on the first Friday of October after Harvey Ball, an American commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts declared it. After all, he is the legendary designer who created the popular smiley face in 1963. So, in order to remember Harvey Ball’s incredible contribution as well as this beautiful message of bringing a smile to one’s face, netizens are celebrating World Smile Day 2021 with utmost fun and fervour. They are spreading a cheery vibe by sharing sweet messages, quotes, images, wallpapers, wishes and more online. October 1, 2021: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Events Falling on Today’s Calendar Date.

Beautiful Message

A smile is a curve that sets everything straight. Smile is the best natural makeup everyone can wear. Smile and let make others smile. Happy world smile day #WorldSmileDay #Smile pic.twitter.com/TqICc4nHLm — Revanth Goud (@Revanth_Goud8) October 1, 2021

Share Your Biggest Smile

It’s World Smile Day so share your favourite one 💋#WorldSmileDay pic.twitter.com/pHShzBzIfI — Just Janine (@Smileagediva) October 1, 2021

Thank You, Harvey Ball

#worldsmileday2021 #WorldSmileDay Harvey Ball a commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts created the smiley face in 1963. That image went on to become the most recognizable symbol of good will & good cheer on the planet. pic.twitter.com/RFZKXrqhQr — Kayla (@Kayla31994178) October 1, 2021

Cute

Wow Quote About Smile

"A smile is the light in your window that tells others that there is a caring, sharing person inside." — Denis Waitley#WorldSmileDay pic.twitter.com/oGlgfDiWRv — Kabir Chawla (@KabirChawla12) October 1, 2021

Keep Smiling

Smiles is the most beautiful thing in life.. Keep Smiling 😁😎😇🤠 Happy Morning All 💜🎶#WorldSmileDay #ashaangi pic.twitter.com/pCAHq420yr — vv_in_wonderland (@vv_wonderland) October 1, 2021

Smiles That Make You Go Awww

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)