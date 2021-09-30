The first day of the tenth month is packed with national and international events. Here's the list of major events that will be falling on October 1, 2021.

International Day for Older Persons International Coffee Day World Vegetarian Day National Voluntary Blood Donation Day in India National Poetry Day in the UK National Day of the People's Republic of China / Chinese National Day National Hair Day National Homemade Cookies Day 2021 in the United States World Smile Day National Black Dog Day

