Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a tiger in the sand during World Wildlife Day at the Tadoba Festival 2024 on Sunday, March 3, 2024, in the Maharashtra district of Chandrapur. The 50-foot-long sand sculpture features scenes from forests and untamed creatures. The sculpture took him almost three tonnes of sand to finish. Pattnaik has made the artwork in an effort to raise awareness regarding the importance and the necessity of protecting wildlife and their habitat. A pic of this sand artist was shared by Pattnaik via his official X handle, and is currently doing rounds on social media. World Environment Day 2023 Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Turtle Sculpture Using 2320 Plastic Bottles on Odisha’s Puri Beach (View Pic & Video).

World Wildlife Day 2024 Sand Art

