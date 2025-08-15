Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a stunning sand sculpture at Puri Beach to celebrate the 79th Independence Day 2025 on Friday, featuring the patriotic slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and paying tribute to Operation Sindoor. This intricate artwork captures the spirit of India’s freedom and the courage of its armed forces, drawing visitors and admirers from across the country. Crafted with meticulous detail, Pattnaik’s sand art stands as a symbol of unity, pride, and remembrance, making it a must-see attraction this Independence Day. The breathtaking creation is also trending online, with photos of the sculpture going viral on social media, further amplifying the patriotic fervour ahead of 15th August celebrations. 79th Indian Independence Day 2025 Images and 15 August HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Happy Independence Day Status, Greetings and Patriotic Quotes Online.

‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Independence Day 2025 Sand Art by Sudarsan Pattnaik

On the occasion of #IndependenceDay2025, my sand art at Puri Beach commemorates #OperationSindoor, celebrating the spirit of a progressive, empowered, and united India. #BharatMataKiJai 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YxiPfVKM2V — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 14, 2025

