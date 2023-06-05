On the occasion of World Environment Day 2023, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has made a sand art on a turtle by using plastic bottles. He has shared the pictures of the sand art on his Twitter handle. He made the sand art by using 2320 plastic bottles with a message on Puri Beach in Odisha. "Together, we can make a difference and create a greener future for all [sic]," a user commented on the post. Sand Art Dedicated to Odisha Train Accident Victims and Survivors: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sculpture With 'Praying for Speedy Recovery of Survivors' Message (View Pic).

Here's the Sand Art:

On the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay2023 , My SandArt on a turtle by using 2320 plastic bottles with the message "#BeatPlasticPollution " #UnPlasticIndia, at Puri beach in Odisha. India pic.twitter.com/T2zJyZGdbm — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 5, 2023

Here's the Video of the Sand Art:

#WATCH | On the occasion of World Environment Day sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of a turtle by using 2320 plastic bottles with the message "Beat Plastic Pollution" Un Plastic India, at Puri beach in Odisha pic.twitter.com/KSHhgXOiDd — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

