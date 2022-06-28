Mr Happy Face, a 17-year-old rescue dog from Arizona, has been named the "World's Ugliest Dog 2022" at the event held during the Sonoma-Marin Fair in California. The canine, adopted by Jeneda Benell, has tumours and neurological issues. The dog also requires a diaper, struggles to stand upright or walk and has a tilted, crested head. The description of the winner on the event website states that the Chihuahua once lived in abusive and neglectful conditions. Oldest Living Dog in the World Is TobyKeith, a 21-Year-Old Chihuahua, Confirms Guinness World Records.

Meet Mr Happy Face!

Mr Happy Face is officially the world’s ugliest dog. pic.twitter.com/QWtfHEkbGn — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) June 28, 2022

World's Ugliest Dog 2022

Meet the world's ugliest dog. The doggy inner-beauty pageant was held Friday in California for the first time since the pandemic, with "Mr. Happy Face" snagging the title. Judges called him "adorable but ugly at the same time." You agree? pic.twitter.com/VDByGLz4Vb — DW News (@dwnews) June 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)