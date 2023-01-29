New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has won the toss in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow and decided to bat first. The Kiwi team have opted to field an unchanged side. Meanwhile, India have made one change. Leg Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has replaced fast bowler Umran Malik in the Indian lineup. India will be hoping to level the series.

New Zealand Opt to Bat First

India Playing XI

🚨 Toss Update from Lucknow 🚨 New Zealand have opted to bat first. One change in #TeamIndia's Playing XI as @yuzi_chahal is named in the side 👌 Live - https://t.co/VmThk71OWS… #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/9btnunpbkM — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2023

New Zealand Playing XI

2ND T20I. New Zealand XI: F Allen, D Conway, M Chapman, D Mitchell, G Phillips, M Bracewell, M Santner (c), J Duffy, B Tickner, L Ferguson, I Sodhi. https://t.co/p7C0QbPSJs #INDvNZ @mastercardindia — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2023

