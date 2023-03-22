Australia have won the toss in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) in Chennai. The visitors have opted to bat first with David Warner returning to the side in place of Cameron Green. Meanwhile, India are unchanged.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

