Prasidh Krishna continued with his good form in the ODI series against West Indies as he dismissed Darren Bravo in the ongoing third match in Ahmedabad. With this dismissal, West Indies lost their fourth wicket and are under pressure in their chase of 266 runs.

3RD ODI. WICKET! 13.1: Darren Bravo 19(30) ct Virat Kohli b Prasidh Krishna, West Indies 68/4 https://t.co/yrDtxv7ATQ#INDvWI@Paytm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)