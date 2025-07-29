A backbone for Australia in white-ball cricket, leg-spinner Adam Zampa completed 100 T20Is for his nation during the ongoing WI vs AUS 5th T20I 2025. Zampa, who has not missed any T20I for Australia in the last 18 months, plays his 100th match for Baggy Green, which is his 26th consecutive cap in the format. Overall, Zampa is the fourth Australian after Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, and Aaron Finch to reach the landmark tally in T20Is. Meanwhile, Australia, who are leading the series 4-0, need 171 to complete a series whitewash against the West Indies. Australia Beats West Indies By Three Wickets in WI vs AUS 4th T20I 2025; Fifties From Josh Inglis and Cameron Green Help Australia Take 4-0 Lead.

Adam Zampa Plays His 100th T20I for Australia

Raise the bat! Today Adam Zampa plays his 100th T20 International for Australia 🇦🇺👏 #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/2qOBWAp0wq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 28, 2025

