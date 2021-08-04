Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in action at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. They take part in the Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 . Sony Sports channels will provide the live telecast of the event apart from DD Sports. Live streaming online will be available on SonyLIV. It begins from 5:55 AM IST onwards. You can check live score updated here.

RISE & SHINE.. Start tomorrow with our superstar Indian athletes & follow on through with spectacular world class athletes in medal deciding rounds! #HumHongeKamyab! 🇮🇳 Watch Olympics 2020, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 & Sony SIX 📺#SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/k6vDF3Ggkx — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 3, 2021

