In a thrilling match, India prevailed over Pakistan to lift the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, where players like Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy starred against Pakistan in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final. Post-match, Chakaravarthy took to his social media handle and shared his feelings using the famous ‘Akkha Duniya Ek Taraf..' dialogue from ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, while also posing with a 'Tea Cup' alongside himself as India refused to collect the Asia Cup 2025 Trophy during the presentation. Chakaravarthy claimed two crucial wickets during his spell, giving 30 runs as Pakistan were bundled out for 146. Fans can check out the ace Indian spinner's viral post below. From Dressing Room To Field of Play, Check Raw Emotions As Team India Beat Pakistan To Complete Stunning Win in Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video)

Varun Chakaravarthy Expresses Himself As India Wins Asia Cup 2025

" Akkha duniya ek taraf, aur mere india ek taraf " 🇮🇳🙂 Jai hind !!! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FmjhkPMUaf — Varun Chakaravarthy🇮🇳 (@chakaravarthy29) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Varun Chakaravarthy). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)