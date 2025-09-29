India triumphed over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final to complete a stunning win and clinch its ninth Asia Cup title last evening, where both national cricket teams played a thrilling match in Dubai. The BCCI took to social media and shared the raw emotions of players and support staff from the dressing room to the field. In the clip, Gautam Gambhir, Kuldeep Yadav, and Suryakumar Yadav were seen animated during the course of the chase. While scenes post-Men in Blue's chase see players interact with families on the field, and celebrate in their own fashion after declining to participate in the trophy presentation ceremony. Check out BCCI's video below. Asia Cup 2025 Controversies: From No Handshakes To No Trophy Handover To Team India, Check List of Controversies That Marred The Tournament.

Team India's Raw Emotions During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

𝗥𝗮𝘄 𝗘𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 Special Team 👌 Special Triumph 🙌 🎥 From Dressing Room to the Field of Play - Scenes right through the final moments before #TeamIndia completed a stunning win in #AsiaCup2025 #Final! 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/P2hfjarLQl — BCCI (@BCCI) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)