Amit Kumar, on Saturday, won a historic silver medal for India at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. He led for most of the 10,000m race and finished second, clocking 42 minutes and 17.94 seconds.

Check tweet here:

🇮🇳's Amit wins 🥈in 10000m Race Walk with a time of 42:17.94 at the #WorldAthleticsU20 in Nairobi This is the 1st time India has won a medal in Race Walking and 2 medals in a single edition of the Championships Many congratulations Champ!#Athletics #IndianSports pic.twitter.com/YJeXduaE5x — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 21, 2021

