India's ace athlete Jyothi Yarraji made an emphatic return from injury and defended her 100m Hurdles title at the Asian Athletics Champions 2025 held in the Republic of Korea. The defending champions managed to edge past Japan and China's runners in Gumi, where rain ensured the stadium was empty. Yarraji's championship record-breaking run was witnessed by no one in the stands, which was reflected in her post-medal ceremony during the Indian national anthem, where the Visakhapatnam athlete stood on the podium with teary eyes controlling her emotions, which can be seen in a viral video. India Men’s Hockey Vice-Captain Hardik Singh Nominated for Khel Ratna, 24 Arjuna Awards Nominees Announced

Jyothi Yarraji Runs For Indian Pride

