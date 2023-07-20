Young sensational Anahat Singh moved to the quarterfinals of the World Junior Squash Championships 2023. The 15-year-old came up with a quality performance to secure a 3-2 win in the fourth round of the tournament. The squash prodigy would have a lot of hopes pinned on her as she is the only Indian player remaining in the tournament. Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu Win Asian Mixed Doubles Squash Championship 2023 Title, Dinesh Karthik Congratulates Duo After They Beat Malaysian Pair in Final.

Anahat Singh in World Junior Squash Championships 2023 Quarterfinals

News Flash: Teen sensation Anahat Singh advances into QF of World Junior Squash Championships with hard-fought 3-2 win in 4th round. ➡️ The 15 yrs young is the only Indian contender left in the prestigious tournament. pic.twitter.com/RDNADtf5J3 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 20, 2023

