A memorable victory for India in the Asian Mixed Doubles Squash Championship in China as Indian duo Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu defeated the Malaysian pair of Rachel Arnold and Ivan Yuen 11-10, 11-8 in the final to clinch the title. Dipika's husband and renowned cricketer Dinesh Karthik tweeted to congratulate the duo on their successful campaign.

Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu Win Asian Mixed Doubles Squash Championship 2023 Title

News Flash: Dipika Pallikal & Harinder Pal Singh WIN Asian Mixed Doubles Squash title 🔥🔥🔥 . ➡️ The Indian duo BEAT 2nd seeded Malaysian pair 2-0 in Final. pic.twitter.com/1hL1sWG4zW — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 30, 2023

Dinesh Karthik Congratulates the Winning Pair

Here we gooooo Another win 👌👏 Amazing effort yet again. Hard work pays 💪 Well done @DipikaPallikal ❤️❤️#proudhusband#squash https://t.co/MLVESCLj8p — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 30, 2023

