India create history in the Squash World Cup 2025 in India as they win the title for the first time. India defeated top-seeded Hong Kong 3-0 in the final to clinch their maiden Squash World Cup title in front of their home audience in Chennai. Joshna Chinappa defeated Ka Yi Lee 3-1, Abhay Singh beat Alex Lau 3-0 and Anahat Singh defeated Tomato Ho 3-0. Despite being second-seeded, India shined at the mixed-team event and won the title. Vinesh Phogat Reverses Retirement Decision, Ace India Wrestler Sets Sights On 2028 Los Angeles Olympics (See Post).

India Win Squash World Cup 2025

🔥🔥 HISTORIC DAY FOR INDIAN SQUASH🔥🔥 🏆TEAM INDIA IS THE CHAMPION OF THE SQUASH WORLD CUP Second-seeded India defeated the top-seeded Hong Kong 3-0 to win the Squash World Cup for the first time. Former World Top 10 Joshna Chinappa defeated WR37 Ka Yi Lee🇭🇰 3-1 (7-3, 2-7,… pic.twitter.com/Vn18u0vYxQ — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) December 14, 2025

