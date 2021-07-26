Anurag Thakur has lauded Indian wrestlers for clinching 5 Gold Medals at the World Cadet Championships 2021. He posted a tweet on social media and also shared their pictures.

Tweet:

Champions! #TeamIndia 5 Gold 🥇 13 Medals in total 🏅 A remarkable performance by India at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary! pic.twitter.com/0Ihk7bfLVX — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 26, 2021

Check out the list of winners below:

India Freestyle Team Gold Priya Malik Gold Tannu Gold Komal Gold Aman Gulia Gold Sagar Jaglan Gold Chirag Gold Jaideep Gold Jaskaran Singh Silver India Women’s Wrestling Team Silver Ankit Gulia Bronze Varsha Bronze Sahil Bronze

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)