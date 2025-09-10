Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and expressed his emotions after Portugal edged past Hungary in their Group F FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, which Selecao das Quinas won 3-2. Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo, and Joao Cancelo scored goals for the Portugal national football team, ensuring the UEFA Nations League champions remain unbeaten in the WC 2026 Qualifiers. In a post shared by Ronaldo, the ace footballer reacted to his side's second successive win with a congratulatory message, 'Dois jogos, duas vitórias. Vamos, Portugal!' (Two games, two wins. Come on, Portugal!). Portugal won their first FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers against Armenia 5-0, and will next take on Ireland on 12 October, when the tournament resumes after the break. Fans can check out Ronaldo's post below. Hungary 2-3 Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo Score Each As Selecao das Quinas Edge Past Magical Magyars.

Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Congratulatory Message

