In their second Group F match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, the Portugal national football team managed to edge past the Hungary national football team in a hard-fought encounter. Barnabas Varga gave Hungary the early lead in the 21st minute, which Bruno Fernandes managed to equalise in the 36th. Both teams went into half-time 1-1. Portugal’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo converted from a spot-kick and helped Portugal take the lead in the 58th minute. This goal also made Ronaldo the joint-first most goals-scorer in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers history. Varga brought Hungary back into the contest, scoring his second to draw the scores level in the 84th minute. However, it was Joao Cancelo who handed Selecao the lead again, finding the back of the net in the 86th minute, which ensured Portugal ended up winning the WC qualifier 3-2 at Puskas Arena. Portugal are Group F leaders with 2 wins. Ecuador 1-0 Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Enner Valencia's Solitary Goal Helps La Tricolor Hand Lionel Messi-less La Albiceleste Rare Defeat

Portugal Claims Hard-Fought Win

