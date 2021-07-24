Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan are the ones who will be contesting the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification. The match will be held at 7.15 am IST and as per India All Sports, the qualification match will not be broadcast on TV. Check out the entire schedule for India on July 24, 2021.

Live Streaming Details for Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification:

As per our info, Shooting Qualification rounds won't be telecast #Tokyo2020 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)