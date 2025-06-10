Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan displayed a solid performance as she entered the final of Women's 10M air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup 2025 at Munich. On her way she broke the national record with score of 635.9 in qualification. She was very close to the world record but her competitor China's Wang Zifei scalped 637.9 finishing at the top and created a new qualification world record. Tejaswani Wins Gold Medal at 25M Women's Pistol Shooting Event in ISSF Junior World Cup 2025.

Elavenil Valarivan Creates New National Record

Just in: Elavenil Valarivan storms into FINAL of 10m Air Rifle event at ISSF World Cup in Munich. Elavenil did it in style creating new National Record with score of 635.9 in Qualification; finishing 2nd! #ISSFWorldCup pic.twitter.com/OzAb8z0aRl — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)