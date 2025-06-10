Elavenil Valarivan opens the accounts of Indian Shooting Team in the ISSF World Cup 2025 in Munich as she wins a bronze medal in the 10M Air Rifle event. Elavenil scored 231.2 in the final and was 0.2 away from a silver medal. Her way into the final was much splendid as she created a new national record in the qualification by registering a score of 635.9. Her good form resulted in the bronze medal. Elavenil Valarivan Creates New National Record in Qualification, Enters Final of Women's 10M Air Rifle Event at ISSF World Cup 2025 in Munich.

Elavenil Valarivan Wins Bronze Medal in ISSF World Cup 2025

ELAVENIL KICKS OFF INDIA'S ISSF WC, MUNICH CAMPAIGN WITH A BRONZE 🥉 Elavenil Valarivan secured bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle at WC, Munich. She earlier registered a NR in qualifications by scoring 635.9! pic.twitter.com/aEcYsdn8hl — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) June 10, 2025

