Aruna Tanwar will face Peru's Leonor Espinoza Carranza in the quarterfinals of Women's K44-49kg event of Taekwondo at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The match has a tentative start time of 09:00 AM IST and is live stream expected to be telecasted live on DD Sports and Eurosport with Discovery Plus providing the live streaming. Check live score.

#ParaTaekwondo Update#IND @ArunaTanwar1 wins 29-9 against #SRB Danijela Jovanovic in Women's K44-49kg Round of 16 match to advance to Quarterfinal Catch her play next at 9 am (IST) today and keep supporting her with #Cheer4India messages#Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/wifSMKBbR3 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 2, 2021

