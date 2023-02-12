Australia suffered a huge loss against India in the 1st Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Nagpur. Now just after that, they have named left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann as the replacement for Mitchell Swepson for the remainder of the series. Kuhnemann who is yet to make his Test debut will have to fight with Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Ashton Agar for a place in the main eleven. Earlier, leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson decided to return back to Australia with his wife for the birth of their child. Fan Calls Ravi Ashwin 'Anna Bhaiya' At Stadium During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023, Indian Spinner Gives Hilarious Reply On Twitter.

Matthew Kuhnemann Replaces Mitchell Swepson

Australia pick left-arm spinner as Mitchell Swepson's replacement for the remaining #INDvAUS Tests. Details ⬇️#WTC23https://t.co/sy8XhCwxRV — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)