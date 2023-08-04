H.S Prannoy locked horns with world number two Anthony Ginting in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2023. In a high-voltage clash, Prannoy outclassed the reigning Olympic Champions by 16-21, 21-17, 21-14 scoreline. With the valiant victory, the ace Indian shuttler has now made it to the semi-finals of the marquee event. PV Sindhu Out of Australian Open Badminton 2023, Quarter-Final Exit for Two-Time Olympic Medalist

HS Prannoy Trumps World Number Two Anthony Ginting in Australian Open 2023

Prannoy you beauty 😍 H.S Prannoy BEATS World No. 2 & reigning Olympic medalist Anthony Ginting 16-21, 21-17, 21-14 in QF of Australian Open. ➡️ Its 2nd win for Prannoy against the Indonesian shuttler in their last 3 matches. #AustralianOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/O2qFZKJKyK — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)