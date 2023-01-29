A blockbuster and exciting game in the final day of the Australian Open 2023 will see nine-time champion Novak Djokovic squaring off with Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Men's Singles category on Sunday, January 29. The match will begin not before 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Australian Open 2023 and they will provide live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open Men's Singles semifinal match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website.

Australian Open 2023 Men's Singles Final, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Not only is the #AusOpen 🏆 up for grabs, but so is the the World No. 1️⃣ ranking 🌟 Will 𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 #Djokovic 👑 clinch a record-equalling 2️⃣2️⃣nd Grand Slam, or will it be a maiden one for #Tsitsipas? 💬 Watch the epic #AO2023 Men's Singles finale on Sunday, LIVE on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/1XlY6tUbGW — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 29, 2023

