Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open 2023 men's singles title after a hard-fought win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final on Sunday, January 29. The Serbian eventually won the contest 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 to have his hands on his 22nd Grand Slam Trophy. It was also his 10th Australian Open title. Djokovic has also tied Rafael Nadal, who too has 22 Grand Slams to his name. Novak Djokovic Sends Racket Flying Into Crowd, Boy Returns It During Astana Open 2022 Semifinal Against Daniil Medvedev (Watch Video).

Novak Djokovic Wins Australian Open 2023 Title:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)