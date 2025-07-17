Lakshya Sen had a disappointing end to his Japan Open 2025 campaign, after losing to Kodai Naraoka 19-21 and 11-21. Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen lost in the second round/ round of 16 against Japan's Kodai Naraoka. Lakshya Sen had cruised into the second round of the Japan Open Badminton 2025 after having a comfortable win over China’s Wang Zheng Xing 21-11, 21-18. Sen looked in control in the first straight game, but ended up losing by a whisker. In the second one, he was way out of form. PV Sindhu Bows Out of Japan Open 2025, Star Indian Shuttler Loses in Opening Round To South Korea's Sim Yu Jin.

Lakshya Sen Faces Two Straight Defeats in Second Round, Japan Open 2025

Just in: Lakshya Sen crashes OUT in the 2nd round of Japan Open (Super 750). Lakshya lost to WR 7 Kodai Naraoka 19-21, 11-21. #JapanOpen2025 pic.twitter.com/pNmvdZjA1H — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)