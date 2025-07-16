Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had an early and disappointing end to her Japan Open 2025 Women's Singles campaign. PV Sindhu met with two straight defeats 21-15 and 21-14, against South Korea's Yu Jin Sim at the Japan Open Super 750. The loss at the Japan Open Badminton 2025 marks the first defeat for PV Sindhu against Sim Yu Jin in four meets to date. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen Move to Second Round at Japan Open 2025.

PV Sindhu Defeated in Japan Open Badminton 2025 First Round

🚨 FIRST ROUND EXIT FOR PV SINDHU! 💔 She lost to Sim 🇰🇷 15-21, 14-21 in Japan Open! pic.twitter.com/yuODc8QcNB — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 16, 2025

