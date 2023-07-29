Lakshya Sen locked horns with Jonatan Christie in the semi-final clash of Japan Open 2023 on Saturday, July 29. Lakshya did not start the match in a clinical fashion and lost the first set. However, he bounced back in style to take second. However, in the deciding set, he could not outclass the Indonesian shuttler. In a high-voltage encounter, the Indian ace shuttler sustained a loss by 21-15 13-21 21-16. Sports News | Japan Open: Lakshya Sen Enters Semifinals; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Pair Bows out

Lakshya Sen Loses to Jonatan Christie in Japan Open 2023 Semifinals

A hard fought loss for Lakshya Sen against 5th seed Jonatan Christie (15-21, 21-13, 16-21) in the semi-finals of #JapanOpen2023 #JapanOpenSuper750 #badminton pic.twitter.com/PzRCRRMXsM — Khel Now (@KhelNow) July 29, 2023

