Having seen the highs of the Hong Kong Open 2025, Lakshya Sen faced off against Toma Popov in the China Masters 2025 in the men's singles first round match and suffered a one-sided drubbing, losing 11-21, 10-21 to get knocked out of the Super 750 badminton competition. In both sets, Sen started well but failed to capitalise as Popov managed to take an overwhelming lead to move into the Round of 16 without much difficulty. Sen was coming off a podium finish in the Hong Kong Open 2025, ending the tournament as runner-up. PV Sindhu Breezes Into China Masters 2025 Women's Singles Round of 16, Ace Shuttler Beats Julie Jakobsen To Set Up Clash With Pornpawee Chochuwong

Lakshya Sen Knocked Out!

