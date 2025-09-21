India's iconic badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will now be clashing with South Korea's Won Ho Kim and Seung Jae Seo in the men's doubles final match in the ongoing Super 750 Badminton tournament, China Master 2025, on Sunday, September 21. The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Won Ho Kim-Seung Jae Seo China Masters Badminton 2025 men's doubles will be played at Court 1 of Shenzhen Arena, and starts at approximately 1:50 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans might have the telecast viewing option of the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Won Ho Kim-Seung Jae Seo badminton clash live on the Star Sports TV channel. However, fans will get the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Fall Short in Final, Lose to Chinese Pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang (Watch Video).

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in China Masters 2025 Final

One last hurdle to go! 💪 Satwik-Chirag's Final action, coming up soon 🔜 pic.twitter.com/ppqWZ9QeVg — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) September 21, 2025

