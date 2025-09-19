India's iconic badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are locking horns with China's new pair Xiang Yu Ren and Haonan Xie in the men's doubles quarter-final match in the ongoing Super 750 Badminton tournament, China Master 2025, on Friday, September 19. The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Xiang Yu Ren-Haonan Xie China Masters Badminton 2025 men's doubles will be played at Court 1 of Shenzhen Arena, and starts at 4:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans might have the telecast viewing option of the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Xiang Yu Ren-Haonan Xie badminton clash live on the Star Sports TV channel. However, fans will get the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Storm Into Quarterfinals of China Masters 2025; Indian Pair Secure Dominating Win Over Wang Chi Lin and Chiu Hsiang-Chieh in Round of 16.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in China Masters 2025 QF

Peep, peep, coming through ➡️🎺 Quarterfinals next for PV Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag after storming wins at the China Masters! pic.twitter.com/prfoxSWZMR — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) September 18, 2025

