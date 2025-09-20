India's iconic badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will now be battling with Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the men's doubles semi-final match in the ongoing Super 750 Badminton tournament, China Master 2025, on Saturday, September 20. The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik Soh China Masters Badminton 2025 men's doubles will be played at Court 1 of Shenzhen Arena, and starts at approximately 4:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans might have the telecast viewing option of the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik Soh badminton clash live on the Star Sports TV channel. However, fans will get the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty Enter Second Successive Semifinal With Straight-Games Win, PV Sindhu Knocked Out by An Se Young at China Masters 2025.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in China Masters 2025 SF

#SmashBros keep on smashing! 👊💥 A third straight semi-final for Satwik-Chirag following their latest success at the China Masters 2025! pic.twitter.com/6tA92NWB6N — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) September 19, 2025

