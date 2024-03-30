PV Sindhu lost her cool and smashed the racquet she was playing with after losing to Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the quarterfinals of Madrid Spain Masters 2024. The ace Indian shuttler played out a fascinating match against her opponent, which went on for about an hour before she suffered a 26-24, 17-21, 20-22 defeat. After losing the match as her shot got stuck in the net, Sindhu expressed her anger by smashing her racquet to the ground. A video of this moment has gone viral on social media. Madrid Spain Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Loses Against Supanida Katethong in Quarterfinals, Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy Reach in Mixed Doubles Semifinals.

PV Sindhu Smashes Racquet After Losing in Madrid Spain Masters 2024 Quarterfinals

Madrid Spain Masters 2024 PV Sindhu lost a very close game to her nemesis Supanida Kathethong in the quarters despite saving 5 match points to deuce the game. She broke her racket in anger after the match.#badminton #Madridspainmasters2024 pic.twitter.com/N7BBDPUhfn — Sports only (@Sportsfan_77777) March 29, 2024

