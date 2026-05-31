Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Create History with Singapore Open 2026 Men's Doubles Title

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Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history on 31 May 2026, by becoming the first Indian duo to win the Singapore Open men’s doubles title. The fourth-seeded pair fought back from a game down to defeat Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in a thrilling 73-minute Singapore Open 2026 final at the BWF Super 750 tournament. After dropping a tight opening game, the Indian pair raised their intensity in the second set to level the match. Rankireddy and Shetty then dominated the decisive third game with powerful smashes, sealing the historic victory 18-21, 21-17, 21-16. The triumph marks a significant milestone for the duo, ending their two-year wait for an international title since their victory at the French Open 2024. Thailand Open 2026: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Finish Runners-Up, Settles with Silver Medal After Defeat in Final.

SatChi Win Singapore Open 2026 Men's Doubles Title

KFF Singapore Badminton Open 2026 MD - Final 🇮🇳Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY🏅 18 21 21 🇮🇳Chirag SHETTY🏅 🇮🇩Fajar ALFIAN 21 17 16 🇮🇩Muhammad Shohibul FIKRI 🕚 in 73 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) May 31, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BWFScore). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).