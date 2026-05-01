Thomas Cup 2026: Dominant India Blank Chinese Taipei to Secure Semi-Final Spot

The Indian men's badminton team stormed into the Thomas Cup 2026 semi-finals, completing a comprehensive 3-0 sweep against Chinese Taipei in Horsens, Denmark. Lakshya Sen initiated the quarter-final victory by overcoming a first-game deficit to defeat Chou Tien Chen. The doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then secured a hard-fought, three-game triumph over Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin, extending India's lead to 2-0. In the final match, 20-year-old Ayush Shetty delivered a clinical performance, dispatching Lin Chun-Yi in straight games to officially seal India's spot in the final four. Viktor Axelsen Retires: Two-Time Olympic Champion Announces Retirement From Professional Badminton.

India Storm Into Thomas Cup SF

INDIA INTO THE SEMIFINALS OF THE THOMAS CUP 2026 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HUGE NEWS GUYS 💪💪🥳🥳😌😌⚡⚡⚡⚡ India defeated 🇹🇼 3-0 in the QF to confirm the 2nd medal for India 🔥 Lakshya defeated Chou Tien Chen 2-1 Satwik/Chirag won 2-1 Ayush Shetty won 2-0 💪💪😌😌 SF vs 🇯🇵/🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/bVec2GNdfZ — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) May 1, 2026

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