The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Thailand's badminton playing duo of Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Peeratchai Sukphun in the Hong Kong Open 2025 Round of 16 match. The match was a close one, ending by 18-21, 21-15, 21-11. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty displayed a bright comeback after a thrilling first-set loss. The RO16 match spanned 63 minutes. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Mohamad Arif Abdul Latif and Yap Roy King from Malaysia in the Hong Kong Open 2025 quarter-final next. PV Sindhu Knocked Out of Hong Kong Open 2025; India Star Shuttler Suffers 21-15,16-21,19-21 Loss To Line Christophersen.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Win Hong Kong Open 2025 RO16

