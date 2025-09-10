India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu suffered a shock first-round loss in the ongoing Hong Kong Open Badminton 2025, losing to Denmark's Line Christophersen in a women's singles Round of 32 clash. Sindhu started the match taking the first set, but ended up losing the second and third as Christophersen, for the first time, beat the two-time Olympic medallist and qualified for the round of 16 by taking the game 21-15,16-21,19-21, who herself is a European Championships silver medallist. PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen To Lead Indian Charge at Hong Kong Open 2025.

PV Sindhu Knocked Out of Hong Kong Open 2025

5-0 is now 5-1 | Sindhu Loses Up against Danish shuttler Line the India star player Sindhu lost to her for the first time ever #HongKongOpen2025 pic.twitter.com/qnqK2CZCYa — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 10, 2025

